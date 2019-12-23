1 hour ago

It has come to the notice of Ghanaguardian.com that Mr Anim Addo, Executive Council member of the GFA never said officials will be ward off by BNI in the upcoming season.

The information published by Ghanaguardian.com did not go through the rigorous verification.

After the publication, we found out that the quote was inaccurate and for that we apologize and retract the story.

Underneath is the misquote

"The BNI security officials are coming to the various league centres specifically to check and monitor the communication of referees, club administrators and other officials present during a specific game in contention of eradicating bribery and corruption out of our game." Source light Fm.