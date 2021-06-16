1 hour ago

I have sighted a press statement emanating from Kwasi Pratt Jnr positing, I have made a false statement against him to the effect that he took money from the New Patriotic Party to settle his medical bills.

First and foremost, I wish to state categorically that, I have not said anywhere that, Kwasi Pratt Jnr took money from the coffers of the New Patriotic Party to settle his medical bills sometime ago.

But I what said and still maintain is that, Kwasi Pratt Jnr in 2019 begged a certain appointee of the NPP at the presidency for Gh30,000 cedis to enable him settle his medical bills of which he was duly given.

The denial from such a nincompoon and known pathological liar is not new to the Ghanaian people.

On this note, I am challenge Kwesi Pratt Jnr to deny the fact that, he has not taken GhS 30,000 from any appointee at the Jubilee House to settle his medical bills sometime in 2019.

In conclusion, I do not expect Kwasi Pratt Jnr to talk about lies in our political discourse in this country because he lacks the moral right and effrontery to do same.

Just last week, Kwesi Pratt on his usual propaganda agenda stated at Peace Fm Krokroko Show that, Ghana should stop boasting about Wassce Result and that Ghana beat Nigeria because of Boko Haram.

This assertion is not only a lie but also not factual because the records shows that Nigeria beat Ghana in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 during the WASSCE exams. As at that time, Boko Haram activities had dominated West Africa especially Nigeria.

In fact, in 2014 and 2015 only 25% and 28% respectively of the Ghanaian students who sat for the Wassce passed their exams. A clear indication that, Nigeria had performed creditably well than Ghana in previous years when the activities of Boko Haram was on the rise.

Success in the Wassce Exam is/ was as the result of the good mechanisms that the government of President Akufo Addo put in place in 2017 and these facts only discredit Kwesi Pratt as a lead political propagandist for the NDC.

....Signed...

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Bono Region - Sunyani

Source:peacefmonline.com