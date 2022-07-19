2 hours ago

Inter-City STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea, has asked the newly-elected national executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reach out to the losers in the election.

The New Patriotic Party held its annual national elections on Saturday, July 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium and elected the party's former First Vice Chairman, Stephen Ntim as National Chairman.

The Chief Executive Officer of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) won the General Secretary and Henry Nana Boakye was also elected as the National Organiser.

Madam Kate Gyamfua maintained her National Women Organiser position.

On the Vice Chairman position, Danquah Smith Buttey was elected as 1st Vice Chairman and Rita Asobayire and Alhaji Masawuud were voted 2nd and 3rd Vice Chairpersons respectively.

Salam Mohammed Mustafa was voted the National Youth Organiser and with National Nasara Coordinator position, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah was elected.

The NPP Treasurer is Dr. Charles Dwamena.

Some of the aspirants who lost the elections included the two-time General Secretary, John Boadu, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama for National Chairman position and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover for National Organizer among others.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea believed the winners soothing the pains of the defeated aspirants is very crucial to success of the party.

"To those of you who won the elections, reach out to your colleagues who lost because losing an election leaves pains in a person but you will need soothing and who better to let feel reassured than the person who contested the elections with you," he advised.

He stressed that reaching out to losers "fosters unity. It heals wounds and it brings inclusion".