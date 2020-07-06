21 minutes ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has chosen former Minister of Education Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his Vice-Presidential Candidate for December 7 polls.

The former President confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020, via his Twitter handle after several speculations in the media this morning.

"The @OfficialNDCGh, this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. She is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant & a role model," he wrote.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is reported to have emerged the winner after stiff competition from Dr. Kwabena Duffour who was formerly the Finance Minister and governor of the Central Bank.

This announcement has been met with huge reactions as former President John Dramani Mahama is trending number one on microblogging site Twitter at the time of filing this report.

GhanaWeb has therefore compiled some of the reactions/comments put forward by Ghanaians after receiving the news that they might be getting the first female Vice President after 63 years of independence.

See the reactions below;