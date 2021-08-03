2 hours ago

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says government is committed to ensuring that every 10-year-old Ghanaian child can read and write.

To this end, he says government will put in place the necessary facilities and interventions to create the needed conducive environment for teaching and learning in Ghanaian schools.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, made the remarks when he presented some items to the Assin Asamankese D/A basic school.

The items included exercise books, sets of crayons, pencil packs, veronica buckets, handwashing soap and a digital piano.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, for instance, cited the National Standardised Test (NST), spearheaded by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, as one of the interventions being instituted to put the country’s basic education side on sound footings.

He said the NST is not only aimed at seeking to improve learning outcomes but also at reducing learning poverty across the country.

He noted that all primary four pupils in Ghana will be the first batch to sit for the NST test, adding that it will also give government the opportunity to assess the challenges inherent and undertake the remedial actions when they were in class five.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour has, therefore, appealed to chiefs, parents, guardians, and the public to support government’s policies to help move the country forward.

“Children are the future of the country, and nothing should hinder them from achieving their dreams. There are, among them, those with exceptional talents and skills, gifted and talented kids and they need to be guided and mentored appropriately’, the Deputy Minister said.

On behalf of the school, the Headmaster, Mr. Seth Adjei thanked the Deputy Minister for the items and promised to put them to good use.

Source: peacefmonline.com