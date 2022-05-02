2 hours ago

Reading FC boss Paul Ince has lauded Andy Yiadom for having a tough mentality and playing through the pain barrier for the royals.

The Ghanaian defender has been sidelined with a fractured foot injury and will not take a part in Reading's last game against Luton Town on May 7, but the player took injections to play for the team for a long while.

According to his manager the right back has proven that he is ready to die for the cause as the he helped the team all that time whiles suffering.

"Yids has been playing with a fractured foot for the past three or four weeks which says a lot about the person. He shouldn’t have been playing really but he’s been having injections. To do what he did, dying for the cause, that’s the mentality you want in the club. Terrell did very well, a centre half who hasn’t played since early February, to go and play right-back was exceptional." Ince said

The 30 year old defender did not play any part when his team were handed a 1-0 defeat by West Brom in their last home game of the season.

Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018 on a four year and will have his contract expire in the summer.

He made 38 appearances for his side scoring once and making two assists.