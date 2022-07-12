1 hour ago

Reading FC boss Paul Ince has lauded Andy Yiadom for being an example for all young and upcoming footballers.

He says that the right-back gives his all when he gets onto the football field and plays for the fans, his teammates and his coaches.

Andy Yiadom signed a contract extension to his expiring deal this summer till 2025 and has now been made the captain of the Championship side.

According to his manager, the right-back has proven that he is ready to die for the cause as he helped the team all that time whiles suffering.

“As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers,” Ince told the Reading FC club website.

“As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolute all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans and the crest. Andy is one of those players.

“He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”

Yiadom, who joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018, has played 132 times for the club and won last season’s player of the year award. Last month, the Ghana international signed a new contract with Royals, extending his stay until 2025.

An experienced international with 24 caps to his name, Yiadom is set to feature at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, with Ghana preparing to face South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal in the group stage.

Club captaincy is a familiar responsibility to Yiadom who was named skipper during his time with Barnet and Barnsley.