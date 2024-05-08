37 minutes ago

Reading FC are in contract extension talks with Ghanaian defender Kelvin Ampomah Opoku Abrefa.

The Royals have confirmed they are in talks with the right-back regarding a new contract offer that will see him extend his stay at the club.

The 20-year-old has spent two years in and around the first team, making 13 league appearances, but had to wait until April 20, 2024, to earn his first start at Oakwell.

The English-born Ghanaian defender has also made eight appearances for the Under-21 side.

The Championship side is keen to tie the talented defender to a long-term contract.

Academy graduate Abrefa made his Royals first-team debut at the age of 18, replacing fellow local lad Tom Holmes for the final three minutes of their home meeting with Coventry City in February 2022.

The youngster had previously been included amongst the senior substitutes on a handful of occasions before entering the fray in the 87th minute of the club's 150th-anniversary fixture against the Sky Blues.

Stepping up from Reading's U18s to represent the U23s during the 2021-22 campaign, Abrefa has often been deployed in his favored full-back spot in the Premier League 2.

Abrefa has spent large parts of the season training with the first-team, learning from the likes of right-back Andy Yiadom, alongside fellow graduate and friend Tyrell Ashcroft.