Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom is closer to first team action for his side Reading after sustaining an injury in December 2019.

The right back picked up the issue during Readings 3-2 defeat at Birmingham City.

Full-back Andy Yiadom has returned to training this week after missing Reading’s last 11 league matches with a knee injury, the clash against Grant McCann’s side may come too quickly for the Ghanaian defender to feature.

Yiadom after being out for nearly two months is close to a return to the first team after starting training but the weekend's game against Hull City may have come too soon.

The full back has been a key man for Reading so far this season, having featured in 18 of 21 league games.

The 28-year-old is expected to be back in action by March when Ghana engage in the next set of international matches.