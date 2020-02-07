Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom is closer to first team action for his side Reading after sustaining an injury in December 2019.
The right back picked up the issue during Readings 3-2 defeat at Birmingham City.
Full-back Andy Yiadom has returned to training this week after missing Reading’s last 11 league matches with a knee injury, the clash against Grant McCann’s side may come too quickly for the Ghanaian defender to feature.
Yiadom after being out for nearly two months is close to a return to the first team after starting training but the weekend's game against Hull City may have come too soon.
The full back has been a key man for Reading so far this season, having featured in 18 of 21 league games.
The 28-year-old is expected to be back in action by March when Ghana engage in the next set of international matches.
