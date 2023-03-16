3 hours ago

The leader and founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Mama Pat also known as Nana Agradaa has sent a strong word of caution to young women over men who brag about their sexual prowess.

According to the controversial Evangelist, it was only small boys who go around to kiss and tell after a sexual encounter with a woman.

“I am telling you the fact that any man who goes round telling others they slept with another woman and had three rounds or ten rounds is only lying. These men are impotent,” she pointed out.

Agradaa who was condemning the activities of these loud mouth men on social media was of the view that the real men who were actually good in bed were silent on the matter.

“The men who can power like my husband, Akwasi Koranteng…the men who do the real job are silent,” she said.

She advised women to be very careful of these unscrupulous men and ward off their sexual proposals in a now viral Facebook live video.