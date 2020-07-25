3 hours ago

Ghanaian center back John Otu is reportedly close to agreeing new terms with his Spanish club Real Zaragoza.

The 20 year old defender has been with the second tier club since 2018 after joining from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

He has been playing for the junior ranks of the team where he has been rock solid for them.

Otu current contract has run out but the club retain a lot of interest in the defender and are ready to tie him down due his excellent displays for the junior team.

It is understood that contract talks slow down due to the coronavirus pandemic but things are expected to accelerate very fast in the coming days.

In Otu's first season for Real Zaragoza's junior ranks called Deportivo Aragon he helped them win the U-19 league title. in

John Otu was part of Ghana's U-17 team that played at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.