1 hour ago

It has been grim and gloomy the lasst few months for Ghanaian striker Rapahael Dwamena after he was diagnosed with a career threatening heart condition.

Four months after under going under the knife for a heart surgery, the striker has began training with his Spanish Segunda division side Real Zaragoza.

Dwamena trained on his own at his club training facility as clubs in Spain gear up to re-start the season.

The 24 year old striker has been out of action since October 2019 after being diagnosed with a pulmonary condition which threatened his football career.

Dwamena was on his way to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 when he failed a medical after the club detected the heart condition.

The striker underwent a successful heart surgery in the early part of the year and seem to have overcome the ailment.

Dwamena has a €800,000 annual contract with UD Levante which will expire in 2022.

