Black Stars new boy Tariq Lamptey has expressed his excitement and readiness to represent Ghana the country of his parents.

The right-back switched nationality to represent Ghana in July this year after several rounds of talks with officials of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

He has now confirmed that all documents to formalize his switch at FIFA have now been done as he has been named in Ghana's squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in International friendlies later this month.

"I’m happy that everything is completed with FIFA and I’m able to play for Ghana. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen." he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Lamptey who played for England at youth level also thanked the country of his birth for his involvement and journey with them.

"I’d like to take a moment to thank England and everyone involved in my journey so far, had some unbelievable memories,I’m grateful for everyone who’s helped me along the way coaches, staff, players and fans . It was an honour to wear the shirt and represent the country thank you."

"I’m really excited to start this journey and looking forward to representing Ghana. I can’t wait to play in front of you amazing fans. Thank you for the warm welcome let’s gooo"

