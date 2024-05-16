6 hours ago

Circumstances leading to the clash between the security of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Tema Port have been revealed.

The altercation occurred on Monday, May 13, 2024, at approximately 6:30 pm on MV MSC DYMPHNA.

The incident reportedly began when the GPHA security team insisted on searching the GIS female officers after they completed their duties on the vessel.

Inspector Benjamin Nketia objected, permitting only the search of their bags and refusing a personal search of the officers.

According to him, male personnel should not search female officers under any circumstances.

But GPHA security opposed the decision, resulting in an exchange of insults and physical harassment.

Reacting to the incident, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA, Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu said the narrative wasn’t a reflection of the real situation.

Giving a blow-by-blow account on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Madam Fosu narrated there was nothing about the search of female officers.

However, the altercation was as a result of the Immigration officers refusal for a bag they brought from the vessel to be searched.

“When the vessel arrives, GPHA security, customs, maritime and Immigration officers all go on board for different functions and usually, the captain of the vessel may give them a gift but that is not something we encourage.

“This is because people can use it as an avenue to smuggle items. In this case, the security only wanted to check what was in the bag while they were existing. We don’t search human beings but the items they have on them,” she narrated.

Abena admitted the actions of both parties must be condemned in no uncertain terms, however, she stated that the GPHA security could have handled the issue better.

Contrary to reports that there were 12 people involved in the clash, she revealed they were only six.

She said they have been sanctioned and subjected to internal disciplinary actions.