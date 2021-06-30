15 minutes ago

The Rebecca Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) for a grant of $500,000.

The grant will be drawn from ASR Africa’s annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal to support the Rebecca Foundation’s education initiative.

Commendation

Speaking at the meeting, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Mr Ubon Udoh, commended the foundation for its commitment to the welfare of women and children in the country.

He also praised the foundation for its adherence to good corporate governance and practices which have enabled the foundation to deliver infrastructure and services in the areas of education, health and women’s economic empowerment.

"We did our homework and identified the Rebecca Foundation as one of the most reputable charities in Ghana, which encouraged ASR Africa to support the Rebecca Foundation.” he said.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, thanked ASR Africa for the support to the foundation.

She pledged the commitment of the foundation to utilise the grant to benefit the education of children in the country.

Source: graphic.com.gh