3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to complete the Matchday eight fixtures in the betPawa Premier League.

The Phobians have won their last two games against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium and would want to pounce on their poor run to record another resounding victory on Sunday.

The Still believe lads are without a win in their last five games, losing four and drawing one against Tamale City at the theater of Dreams in Dawu while Hearts of Oak sit pretty comfortable in the League having gone unbeaten in their last three matches under their new coach Slavko Matic. Dreams FC are reeling under immense pressure as their uninspiring performance continue to push them further down the League log.

The Dawu based club are 15th in the League table with 7 points and have not won a match since their 1-0 win over Kotoku Royals at the theatre of Dreams on Matchday two. Hearts of Oak have amassed twelve points despite taking off in quite a bizarre circumstance and a win would improve their standing in the log going into the World Cup break.

The Phobians will be coming into the game with the likes of Konadu Yiadom, Isaac Mensah, Cameroonian import Junior Kaaba and Obeng Junior whiles the likes of Sylvester Simba, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Ishmael Dede and Ali Huzaif seek to make amends for Dreams FC.

The game will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at exactly 3pm.