2 hours ago

Joseph Paintsil’s impressive performance on Sunday evening helped KRC Genk secure a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League Championship playoff.

The talented Ghanaian forward started for his team in the league’s first playoff match.

The game got off to a slow start, and KRC Genk found themselves trailing after just nine minutes into the first half, as Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken scored the opener.

However, the hard work of Genk paid off in the 18th minute, as Daniel Munoz equalized to restore parity before the first-half break.

The second half saw the home team turn the game on its head when Mark McKenzie scored to give KRC Genk a 2-1 lead.

To seal off the win, Joseph Paintsil scored in the 83rd minute, taking his season’s tally to 15 goals and 12 assists.

The victory means that KRC Genk maintains its position at the top of the Belgian Pro League title race. Joseph Paintsil’s contribution to his team’s win underscores his importance to KRC Genk’s success.

