The Black Stars of Ghana faced a troubling ordeal during their recent international friendly matches in Marakesh, Morocco, against longstanding rivals Nigeria and Uganda, as the team suffered three red cards, shedding light on their disciplinary record under Otto Addo's leadership.

In two matches last Friday and Tuesday, Ghana faced defeat against Nigeria (2-1) and drew with Uganda (2-2), but beyond the disappointing results, a concerning pattern emerged with the team's disciplinary issues.

The controversy began with Jerome Opoku's contentious red card against Nigeria, raising eyebrows over the decision's fairness.

However, the red cards received against Uganda were particularly alarming and indicative of the team's poor discipline.

In the match against Uganda, Ghana endured two dismissals late in the game, with Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu both seeing red for actions suggesting dissent rather than cynical fouls.

As Otto Addo returns to the helm, addressing these disciplinary lapses will be paramount.

While analyzing the outcomes of these encounters, Addo's immediate focus will likely shift toward rectifying the indiscretions displayed by certain squad members.

With crucial fixtures against Mali and the Central African Republic looming in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, maintaining composure and demonstrating discipline will be essential for Ghana's ambitions moving forward.

Addressing these disciplinary concerns swiftly will be crucial for the Black Stars to regain their footing and pursue success on the international stage.