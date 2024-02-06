7 hours ago

Red Star Belgrade, the Serbian powerhouse, has made a definitive decision regarding the future of Osman Bukari amidst substantial interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs.

Despite lucrative offers from LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire, both amounting to 10 million Euros for the Ghanaian winger, Red Star Belgrade has chosen to retain Bukari for the time being.

Recent discussions among representatives of the interested MLS clubs underscored the potential for Bukari's transfer.

However, Red Star Belgrade has opted to keep the forward, citing the importance of the ongoing league campaign.

Sources close to the negotiations reveal that Red Star will only consider letting Bukari depart if they secure a suitable replacement for the influential Black Stars forward.

Since his arrival from KAA Gent in the summer of 2022, Bukari has played a pivotal role in Red Star's success, contributing significantly to consecutive league triumphs.

In the current season, Bukari has continued to impress with 9 goal contributions in 16 league appearances and an additional two goals and two assists in six UEFA Champions League outings.

With his contract extending until 2026, Bukari remains a vital asset for Red Star Belgrade.

The club's decision not to sell him underscores their commitment to maintaining their competitive edge and aspirations for success.