2 hours ago

Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu who collapsed on Tuesday in Ivory Coast during an African Cup of Nations match against Ethiopia is reportedly doing very well as he is responding to treatment.

Bulu was stretched off the field in the 80th minute at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium as the host Ivory Coast led by 3-1.

It was the players who noticed the respected match official was struggling to stand on his feet.

They tried to help him stand until he fell on the field and was stretched off.

The match ended abruptly after 11 minutes of hold-up. The fourth official who was expected to replace Charles Bulu was an Ivorian and could not officiate in order prevented a conflict of interest.

As a result, the match had to be called off with 11 minutes left to play.

The match was just a mere formality as both teams have already secured qualification to Cameroon.