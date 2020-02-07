1 hour ago

The GFA Referees Committee has sanctioned Referee Thomas Alibo and Assistant referee John Nyavor following a complaint by Liberty Professionals in respect of their Ghana Premier League match against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.

Liberty Professionals’ complaint relates to general refereeing standards in the match and specifically what they believe was a denied “clean goal” in the 62nd minute of the match.

Referee Alibo and assistant 2 Nyavor were both given the opportunity to review the decision with the Committee and agreed that they made a mistake in not awarding a goal largely due to poor positioning by both.

The Referees Committee therefore recommends that Referee Thomas Alibo and Assistant referee John Nyavor on whose watch the incident happened should be handed a two match suspension each from the day of the decision.

The length of the ban takes into consideration the fact that this was largely an issue of poor positioning and also because they are both first time offenders.