The match officials for Matchweek 3 of the 2020/21 Division One League season have been appointed.

See who will be officiating in the third round of fixtures for all three zones, including the GFA Cameraman and Venue Media Officers:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: Bofoakwa Tano vs Steadfast FC VENUE: Coronation park REFEREE: Anankani Maurice ASSISTANTS: Asigbe Marley & Aduko Robert Sunday 4TH REFEREE: Foster Bastious MATCH COMMISSIONER: Albert Commey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Samuel Dzimado

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Berekum Arsenals vs Yendi Gbewaa (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Golden City, Berekum REFEREE: Adam Francis Xavier ASSISTANTS: Abdulai Abdul-Salam & Iddrisu Issahaku 4TH REFEREE: Oliver Tetteh MATCH COMMISSIONER: Osei Kwadwo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Kyei GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Kofi King (King Sika)

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Tamale City vs Young Apostles (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium REFEREE: Albert Azantilow ASSISTANTS: Moro Abass Kasimpu & Kwose Boniface 4TH REFEREE: Noah Joshua MATCH COMMISSIONER: Seidu Bomison VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarak GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Kofi King (King Sika)

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Unity VENUE: Wamanafo Comm. Park REFEREE: Hassim Yakubu ASSISTANTS: Sulemana Mohammed & Twum Obour Victor 4TH REFEREE: Diawuo Enoch MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Gyabaah Yeboah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Crocodile Stars vs Kintampo VENUE: Paga Town park REFEREE: Saeed Abdul-Aziz Modaari ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Mohammed 4TH REFEREE: Umar Abubakari Sadiq MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abdulai Osman VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abagna Nelson GFA CAMERAMAN: Mohammed Salis

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Wa Suntaa vs Techiman City VENUE: Wa REFEREE: Matthew Atuah ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Alhassan & Mikaal II Fauzan 4TH REFEREE: Iddrisu Mustapha MATCH COMMISSIONER: A.A.A Alhassan VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ismail Saani GFA CAMERAMAN: Yakubu Andani

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: BA United vs Nsoatreman VENUE: Coronation Park, Sunyani REFEREE: Siela Mahama Adam ASSISTANTS: Seidu Abdulai & Kingsley Asare 4TH REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim MATCH COMMISSIONER: R.S Addae VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Ernest Assaw

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: RTU vs Nkoranza Warriors VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Abdul Karim Abdul-Ganiu ASSISTANTS: Forkor Aliou M. & Issah Mumuni Baguricher 4TH REFEREE: Issifu Mustapha MATCH COMMISSIONER: Ibrahim Fuseini VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik GFA CAMERAMAN: Samuel Dzimado

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: Asokwa Deportivo vs Pacific Heroes VENUE: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi REFEREE: Hans Mensah ASSISTANTS: Patrick Appiah Kodua & Mary Tei 4TH REFEREE: Godwin Gordzro MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakari Mustapha VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: New Edubiase vs Swedru All Blacks (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Emmanuel Baah ASSISTANTS: Joseph Laryea & Divine Gbolomor 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Pimpong MATCH COMMISSIONER: Amoako Williams VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalilu Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: Star Madrid vs Venomous Vipers VENUE: Unistar Academy, Kasoa REFEREE: Joyce O. Appiah ASSISTANTS: Theophilus Akugre & Alice Fariza Chakule 4TH REFEREE: Daniel Boateng Atuobi MATCH COMMISSIONER: John Mensah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Racheal Korankye GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Achiken vs Sekondi Hasaacas VENUE: Jamsco Park, Assin Fosu REFEREE: Adanney David ASSISTANTS: Kofi Kodio Mathias & Azor Cletus Azupero 4TH REFEREE: Samuel Owusu Banahene MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwasi Asante VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalilu Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko

DATE: POSTPONED MATCH: Skyy FC vs FC Samartex VENUE: St Martins Park, Daboase REFEREE: Theresa Bremansu ASSISTANTS: Akisoboka George & Lamme Michael 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Kwofie MATCH COMMISSIONER: Thomas Aggrey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Proud United vs Bibiani Goldstars VENUE: Sekondi Gyandu park REFEREE: Prosper Acquah ASSISTANTS: Kwame Frimpong & Doris Essuman Darko 4TH REFEREE: George Amoah MATCH COMMISSIONER: S.K Baah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Felix Boansi GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful

DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Nzema Kotoko vs BYFA VENUE: CAM Park, Anyinase REFEREE: Godwin Kofi Kpodo ASSISTANTS: James Osafo & A.F Zakari 4TH REFEREE: Sulemana Latif MATCH COMMISSIONER: Alex Azameti VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Alex Adu GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Frimpong DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Unistar Academy vs Wassaman (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: S.K Mawuli Klu ASSISTANTS: Babavi Ngorli Eso & Beatrice Thaud 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Osafo MATCH COMMISSIONER: Sowah Ghartey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Emmanuel Akroboto GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: Tudu Mighty Jets vs Tema Youth (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Tema Sports Stadium REFEREE: Eric Kornie ASSISTANTS: Sherrif K. Duah & Amegbetor Moses 4TH REFEREE: Fernand Nda MATCH COMMISSIONER: A.S.K Annor VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Gabriel Obu GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: FC Nania vs Vision FC (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Nii Amoah Okoromansa Park, Amrahia REFEREE: B.D Douglas Kporha ASSISTANTS: Adam Alhaji Mutawakilu & Richard Nartey 4TH REFEREE: Jacob Assafuah MATCH COMMISSIONER: VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Aminu Mohammed Adisa GFA CAMERAMAN: Charles Dzramedo DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 MATCH: Danbort vs Accra City Stars VENUE: Zimmermann Presby Park, Nungua REFEREE: Richmond Antwi ASSISTANTS: Samuel Davor & Elijah Amoah 4TH REFEREE: Noble John Koomson MATCH COMMISSIONER: Henry Nettey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Caleb Ablorh GFA CAMERAMAN: Joseph Biney DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Oda Kotoku Royals vs Agbozume Weavers VENUE: Akim Oda Sports Stadium REFEREE: Peter Ansah Teye ASSISTANTS: Paul Deyegbe & Awadzi Bless 4TH REFEREE: Isaac Adjanor MATCH COMMISSIONER: S.S Abbey GFA CAMERAMAN: Lord Yeboah DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: A. Krystal palace Academy vs P. Uncle T. United (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Akotex park, Akosombo REFEREE: Abotsi Caleb ASSISTANTS: Yevoo Yao & Jones A. Boateng 4TH REFEREE: Ebenezer Tetteh MATCH COMMISSIONER: Anthony O. Acheampong VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Isaac Yirenkyi Akuffo GFA CAMERAMAN: Felix Anyane DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Kpando Heart of Lions vs Accra Young Wise VENUE: Kpando Sports Stadium REFEREE: Makafui Reuben Gleku ASSISTANTS: Nicholas Adade & Augustine Afful 4TH REFEREE: Robert Mussey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Samuel Gyasi VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Eric Eli Adzie GFA CAMERAMAN: Michael Iced DATE: Monday, January 25, 2021 MATCH: Accra Lions vs Phar Rangers (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium REFEREE: Eric Odonkor ASSISTANTS: Tanko Ayuba Gibrine & Abdul Rahman Abugbilla 4TH REFEREE: Bright Apeamenyo MATCH COMMISSIONER: James Odoon VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 MATCH: Amidaus Professionals vs Okyeman Planners VENUE: Tema Sports Stadium REFEREE: Emmanuel Asare Darko ASSISTANTS: Seth Abletor & Agbeshie Adams 4TH REFEREE: Solomon Mordey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwabena A. Sarpong VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

