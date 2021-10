1 hour ago

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season officially begins this weekend at match venues across the country.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed match officials for Matchweek 1 of the season.

Below are the Match Officials, Venue Media Officers & Cameramen:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS • DATE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021 - 6PM MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VRS ELMINA SHARKS VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFFAH ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA AND KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA 4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI MATCH COMMISSIONER: PAUL AYAMBA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NANA AKUA FREMA LIVE ON STARTIMES • DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBR 30, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: DREAMS FC VRS ASANTE KOTOKO VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE AND PASCAL MAWUSI 4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANNAN LOMOTEY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RAYMOND ACKUMEY LIVE ON STARTIMES • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBR 31, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS LEGON CITIES VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO ASSISTANTS: KWESI A. BROBBEY AND ISAAC ODOOM 4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RAYMOND ACKUMEY LIVE ON STARTIMES • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VRS ASHANTIGOLD VENUE: NANA OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: MOHAMMED MUSBAU ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED AND HALILU ALHASSAN 4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA YEBOAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VRS MEDEAMA SC VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU AND ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI 4TH REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 6PM MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED VRS ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ALLOU TEBSON AND ERIC NDEBUGRI 4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MCBLAISE MAWUTO LIVE ON STARTIMES • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS VRS BEREKUM CHELSEA VENUE: DUN'S PARK REFEREE: CHARLES BULU ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY AND ALEX OSAM 4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: KING FAISAL VS WAFA VENUE: BABA YARA SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF ASSISTANTS: KOFI KYEI ANDOH AND PETER DAWSA 4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI • DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM MATCH: KARELA VRS ADUANA STARS VENUE: CAM PARK REFEREE: RASTUM GAMELI SENORGBE ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND ATO YAWSON 4TH REFEREE: KENNY PADI MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABAIDOO MENSAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

GFA COMMUNICATIONS