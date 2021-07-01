1 hour ago

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to carry out drastic reforms in the Ghana Police Service.

The GBA said this will be a legacy the President can leave behind after his eight-year tenure.

Speaking at the 39th-anniversary commemoration of the murder of three High Court judges and a retired army officer, President of the Ghana Bar Association, Tony Forson, said the perception of corruption within the Ghana Police Service must be dealt with.

According to him, the actions of the officers at the district offices and those on the roads tarnish the image of the revered institution.

“Unfortunately, the reality today is one of the appearances of such equipment and maintenance, but stories of corruption amongst police officers especially those at the district offices and those on our roads leave a lot to be desired.”

“Mr. President, it is my fervent hope that in these your legacy years, you will do everything possible to make your vision a reality.”

Recently, five police officers were arrested for alleged extortion.

The five are; General Constable Wishwell Odoo, General Constable Lawal Agyapong, General Constable Evans Arawassi, General Constable Sena Kuvordo, and Lance Corporal Redeemer Agama.

They are currently facing three counts of criminal charges namely conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and attempted bribery.

According to the facts of the case as presented by ASP Evans Akesse, the policemen stopped the complainant on the UPSA road and eventually coerced him into transferring GHS 20,000 to a mobile money account.

Source: citifmonline