2 hours ago

Hiplife grandpapa Reginald Yaw Asante Osei otherwise known as Reggie Rockstone has commended people in the Creative Arts industry especially musicians who have been able to marry one woman for ten years and above.

Reggie Rockstone, the man who is credited with the introduction of Rythmic African Poetry into Ghana’s entertainment scene was talking to celebrity journalist Attractive Mustapha in a video interview where he explained that marriage requires “Solomonic” wisdom in order to last therefore whoever has been married for long deserve maximum respect.

“Have you noticed the kind of women we deal with? Have you noticed their butts?” Reggie Rockstone said rhetorically in the video.

Reggie Rockstone however indicated that he is a serious family man who regards taking care of his children as a serious business and also prioritizes their needs and talent development.

He also commended celebrity couples who have stood solidly behind each other and cited Okyeame Kwame’s wife Annica Nsiah-Appau as an example.