The 6th annual Ghana Music Awards UK will honour legendary hiplife artiste Reggie Rockstone with the “Legendary Honorary” award.

He will appear as a special guest at this year’s event.

The prestigious accolade is given to individuals in the music industry for their outstanding contributions.

The industry veteran is behind the success of one of the biggest music genres to ever emerge from Africa which is the hiplife genre from Ghana.

The board, management and planning committee of Ghana Music Awards UK will celebrate his s remarkable achievements come October 29.

This year’s exciting packed event is scheduled to take place at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London.

Patrons from Ghana, UK and Europe will enjoy thrilling performances from top artistes such as Camidoh, Kelvin Boy, Joyce Blessing, Diana Hamilton, D-Black, Sefa among many others.

The Ghana Music Awards UK is an annual event to celebrate Ghanaian musicians in the UK and Ghana for their hard work in the creative space and also to reward some key industry players who have paid their dues in the creative industry.