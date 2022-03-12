2 hours ago

Division Two Leagues have commenced earnestly across all Ten Regional Football Associations (RFAs) across the country.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged the various Regional Football Associations to stick to the calendar for the season and for 2nd Division clubs across the country to make use of the coaches who recently graduated from the GFA License D courses.

The President of the Association underscored the need for the coaches to take advantage of the opportunities to exhibit what they have learnt during their training to develop the young players.

Mr. Simeon-Okraku thanked all the 2nd Division clubs for cooperating with the various Regional Associations Chairmen, Staff and Competition Committees to plan and commence the various 2nd Division Leagues. He urged the players to put up spirited performances in all the games because as that could be the turning point in their football career whiles wishing them well for the season.

All competitions of the Ghana Football Associations will end in June 2022. This falls in line with the provision in the Statutes which states that the football season starts on July 1st of one year and ends on June 30th of the following year.