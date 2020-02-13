57 minutes ago

The GFA has decided to give each Regional Football Association an amount of GHc 10,000 to restart football in their respective regions.

The RFAs are also expected to receive 100 Puma Footballs for their upcoming Regional leagues.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku mentioned this package in his meeting with Chairpersons of the 10 RFAs on Tuesday.

The meeting was also to discuss the restart of the regional leagues and other football activities in the various regions.

RFAs will however receive their financial support from the GFA after their Executive Council and District FA Elections.

The various regional competitions are scheduled to kick off last month.