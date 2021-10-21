4 hours ago

A one-day capacity building and sensitisation programme on the new Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (ACT 1038) has been held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital to educate Members of the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on the new Act as part of events marking the National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Giving the overview of the new Act, the Ag. Director-General, Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako said Act 1038 which established the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) from the then National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) would provide a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of critical information infrastructure of the country, regulate cybersecurity activities including licensing of cybersecurity services, provide for the protection of children on the internet and develop Ghana’s Cybersecurity ecosystem.

He indicated that Act 1038 was also targeted at positioning Ghana to prevent, manage and respond to cybersecurity incidents in view of the country’s digital transformation agenda which was very critical to the economic development, bearing in mind that economic growth was hinged on a secured, safe and resilient digital environment.

Highlighting the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) cybersecurity Index Ranking, Dr Antwi-Boasiako said Ghana has scored Ghana 86.69% placing the country at the 3rd position in Africa behind Mauritius and Tanzania. Ghana’s current score of 86.69% is major progress from the previous ratings in 2017 and 2018 of 32.6% and 43.7% respectively.

He further commended the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, for his instrumental role in the passage of the Cybersecurity Act as chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of the 7th Parliament.

Addressing the media, the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong lauded government and the CSAfor instituting October every year as a cybersecurity month to create awareness on cyber frauds and other cybersecurity issues.

Hon. Seth Acheampong said he had a vision of establishing the Eastern Region as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Ghana where Research and Development on Information Technology in the country would be championed.

He cited the Space Systems Technology Laboratory of the All Nations University's feat of launching the first-ever Satellite in the country to space and the consecutive victories of the Methodist Girls High School, Mamfe Akuapem in the world ROBOFEST competition, all in the Eastern Region as proof of the Region's potential and preparedness for this development.

Hon. Acheampong said the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council as part of ensuring the success of this vision, would soon launch a training program dubbed “Training of Information Technology (IT) Personnel and IT Savvy citizens” to equip the citizenry with the necessary knowledge and skills that will ensure the country thrives in the digitalization age.