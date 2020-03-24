50 minutes ago

Member for Parliament Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has asked the government to regulate the transport sector to ensure that passengers who board public transports do not get infected with the coronavirus.

He said the sector, if not regulated is likely to further spread the coronavirus.

Mr Agyapong said this when he donated thousands of health materials to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 as part of his efforts to fight against the spread of the infection.

The items he donated included Face mask:100,000 pieces, Sanitizer: 100, Glovers; 100, 000 pieces, Protective Clothing: 2,200 pieces, to be distributed in all the regional hospitals.

To the Korle Bu hospital, he presented 25, 000 gloves and 25,000 masks. The Police hospital received 2000 gloves, 2000 masks and also donated 200 beds to the Ministry of Health.

He told Accra 100.5FM’s parliamentary correspondent Richard Appiah Sarpong after the donation that: “I will appeal to my colleague businessmen to support the government in this development. The government alone cannot do it and so we must all come together.

“I also want the government to institute new directives to regulate the current state of public transport.”

Peacefmonline