Rehabilitation of town roads in Wenchi in the Bono Region has resumed after it was abandoned in 2015.

Work has been progressing steadily and the construction firm working on the 10-km project, PMC Construction Limited, has indicated that about 60 per cent of the work has been completed.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Alhaji Abdallah Ahmed-Abdallah, at least 80 per cent of the road would have bituminous surface by April, this year,

Besides the bitumen, the construction of culverts on the Wenchi-Techiman road will start.

The CEO gave an assurance when the Minister of Planning, Professor George Gyan-Baffour, inspected the work on Monday.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Wenchi, was accompanied by officials of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) and the Wenchi Municipal Assembly.

Award of contract

The contract for the project was awarded by the immediate past government in 2014 but non-payment of completed works led to the contractor abandoning the site after about 30 per cent of the work was done.

Work resumed about three months ago when the current government released some money to the contractor .

Government commendation

Briefing the minister, Alhaji Ahmed-Abdallah said the work being done was of the highest quality.

He assured the minister that the company would not disappoint the government and the people of Wenchi and commended the government for reviving the project.

Alhaji Ahmed-Abdallah also praised the minister for his intervention which got the government to release funds for work to resume.

Assurance

Prof. Gyan-Baffour said the resumption of work on the Wenchi town roads was a testament to the importance the government attached to roads development in the country.

He said Wenchi was getting its fair share of the national cake and urged the people to continue to support the government to do more for the area.