4 hours ago

Organised Labour has urged the Board of Trustees of Pension Funds to reject any attempt to rope in pension funds of their clients onto government’s new Proposed Alternative Offer as part of the debt exchange programme.

According to Organised Labour, after scrutinising a letter dated April 7th, 2023, inviting the Board of Trustees of Pension Funds to participate in a New GOG Proposed Alternative Offer for Pension Funds, it has come to a firm conclusion that it “amounts to roping pension funds back into the DDE Programme”.

Organised Labour believes “this request undermines the spirit and letter of the MoU signed between Government and Organised Labour”.

Organised Labour in its statement reiterated its position kicking against attempts by the government to touch their pension funds.

Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah addressing a press conference at the Mensvic Grand Hotel in Accra on Thursday, April 20, charged the government to honour the tenets of the MoU signed on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Government had earlier signed an MoU with Organised Labour not to include pension funds in the controversial domestic exchange programme.

However, the Finance Ministry had written to managers of pension schemes to accept a new offer, but Organised Labour is having none of that.

Click here to read the full statement

Source: citifmonline