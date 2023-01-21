5 hours ago

The Leader and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews has urged Ghanaians to reject the current NPP government and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and opt for GUM heading into the 2024 elections since they have both failed Ghanaians.

The GUM party placed third in the 2020 general elections after its establishment in 2019.

Addressing a press conference held at the party office in Accra last Wednesday, Rev. Andrews, the 2020 Presidential candidate of the GUM also known as Osofo kyirabosom assured Ghanaians of GUM’s commitment to change the economic fortunes of the country if the party was given the nod by the electorate in the 2024 general election to form the next government.

“Look at all the major sectors and nothing is working due to the bad leadership of these parties, NPP and NDC, especially the current handlers of the economy,” he added.

He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement with the government would further worsen the economic conditions of Ghanaian, saying we should have looked at home-grown solutions to resolve the current economic challenges faced by the country than going to the Bretton Woods institution.

Measures

Rev. Andrews further stated that his party had outlined proper measures to tackle some of the current economic challenges faced by the country which the party would implement when given the opportunity by Ghanaians to take up the governance of the country.

"We plan to revive all state-owned enterprises to help solve unemployment among the youth and also review our educational curriculum and most importantly run a minimal size of government and I believe some of these things will help us solve most of our current problems facing us as a country," he concluded.

Rev. Andrews reiterated his call on the current administration to cut the large size of government to save the country some money.

He, however, commended the government for the Gold for Oil project, saying it was a good initiative but suggested that the same agreement should be signed with local companies on the country’s oil fields to get the cheapest transaction the state was looking for.

Background

Meanwhile the General Secretary of the party, Kojo Gold Arhinful, also used the opportunity to outline the party’s programme line-up in the build-up to next year’s general election.

Mr Arhinful said GUM was formed on November 21, 2019 with the aim of creating jobs for the citizenry.

He noted that the party had only a year to prepare for the 2020 general elections which he said they gained about 105, 548 votes and placed third.

“GUM is coming again stronger and better in the coming 2024 general elections should God grant us the opportunity,” he stated.