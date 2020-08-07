4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak caused a stir this evening when they decided to part ways with arguably the club's best attacking talent after both parties failed to reach an agreement with his contract expired.

The forward was signed from Ebusua Dwarfs three seasons ago and has undoubtedly been the clubs top marksman.

Hearts of Oak were in discussions with the player but the parties failed to reach an agreement over disagreement of terms.

The phobians on Friday 7th August announced the departure of Joseph Esso and four other players with Esso's departure the sticking point.

Esso in an interview with Kumasi based OTEC FM, expressed his surprised at the decision.

"I've seen it on their social media and on one owns their [Hearts of Oak]media accounts," Esso told OTEC FM

"I have nothing to talk about it" he sadly ended the interview.

Joseph Esso scored three goals for Accra Hearts of Oak in 14 matches in the truncated 2019/2020 league season.