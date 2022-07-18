1 hour ago

Relegated Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders have disclosed their displeasure at the Ghana Football Association's decision to replace demoted Ashantigold through a play-off among the team's who placed second in the three Division One League zones.

That is Liberty Professionals, Tamale City and Ebusua Dwarfs will be involved in a play off with the winner replacing Ashgold SC.

The Techiman-based side was among three clubs that suffered relegation at the end of the 2021/2022 season after their abysmal performance.

But Ashgold SC who finished seventh just a point behind Accra Hearts of Oak has been demoted after being found culpable for match-fixing in their last game of the 2019/2020 season against Inter Allies.

The two teams, Ashgold and Inter Allies have since been demoted to Division Two opening up two spaces in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League.

According to Techiman Eleven Wonders, they are the legitimate team that must replace Ashgold if they are being demoted as they placed 16th and per the GFA regulations only three teams must suffer relegation.