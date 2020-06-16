3 hours ago

League One side Bolton Wanderers are set to offer striker Joe Dodoo a fresh one-year contract despite their relegation to the fourth-tier of English football.

The former Leicester City attacker joined the potters on a seven-month deal as a free agent in October last year and went on to make 27 league appearances, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process.

The former England youth international has become a key cog in manager Keith Hill's set up and media reports Ghana suggest that the experienced gaffer wants to keep him as the team seek an early return to the League One.

Dodoo, 24, has struggled to reach his full potential after leaving Leicester City where he made a huge impression in his League Cup debut by netting hat-trick against Bury on August 26, 2015.

He has also played for the likes of Bury, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool as well as Scottish giants Rangers.