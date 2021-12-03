1 hour ago

Disgruntled South African Football Association (SAFA) is not ending their feud with Ghana as FIFA has dismissed their protest as lacking merit.

Chief Executive Officer of SAFA, Tebogo Monthlante has hinted that they will consider their options after their protest for a rematch of the World Cup qualifier against Ghana on November 14th, 2021 at the Cape Coast Stadium was thrown out.

World football governing body FIFA has thrown out a petition from the South African Football Association(SAFA) with regards to their 2022 World Cup qualifier game against Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium.

According to FIFA, the protest is inadmissible and did not meet the requirements under article 46 and 14 of the FIFA disciplinary code and regulations of the preliminary competition of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A such there will be no replay as was being demanded by South Africa after losing to Ghana.

The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a lone goal to secure the only slot in group G for the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana had a penalty after Daniel Amartey went to ground in the penalty box following a challenge from Rushine De Reuck although it appeared soft there was a nudge in the back of the Leicester City defender.

The Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette who was standing just a few meters outside the penalty box swiftly awarded the penalty without any second thought.

FIFA urged the two Associations that is Ghana and South Africa to present any comments or evidence it deems appropriate latest by 20th November 2021 as they referred the protest to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee who began their work on 23rd November,2021.

Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Tebogo Motlanthe said that the final game in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana was a fixed match.

FULL SAFA STATEMENT BELOW:

The South African Football Association (SAFA) will consider its options after the world football governing body (FIFA) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana’s controversial 1-0 loss to the Black Stars of Ghana last month.

SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Monthlante said once SAFA gets reasons for the outcome, will sit down and weigh its options.

“We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options.”