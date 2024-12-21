3 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, stated that no government in Ghana can remove a security chief while a case is pending in the Supreme Court regarding the tenure of all security chiefs.

He made this remark in response to claims of an attempt to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare.

Bentil praised Dampare for his effective leadership, especially in managing tensions during recent elections without violence, and argued that he should be retained.

Bentil further emphasized that attempting to remove any security chief before the case is resolved would be contempt of court and should be reversed.