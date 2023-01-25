16 minutes ago

Rennes' Ghanaian international forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been the subject of two offers from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and struggling English side Southampton.

Both offers for the twinkle-toed Ghanaian winger have been apparently rejected by the club from Brittany.

According to L'Équipe, Rennes has rejected a €17 million bid from Southampton and PSV for Kamaldeen Sulemana,20, while Everton is also interested in the Ghana international.

Both clubs bid €17m for the Ghanaian international, although the Dutch side’s offer was structured as an initial €15m along with €2m in add-ons, whereas the Premier League side’s offer excluded any bonuses.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side from Danish club FC Norsdjaelland in the summer of July 2021 for a fee of €17 million but injuries have hindered his progress at the club.

The player and his representatives are keen on a switch away from the French club as he has struggled for a place in Bruno Genesio's side but Rennes will not let go of the player who is contracted to the club until 2026 with numerous injuries to Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo.