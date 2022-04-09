1 hour ago

Professor George Ayittey, a Ghanaian economist, author and academic has died in the United States of America at the age of 77.

According to mynews.com.gh, a private funeral ceremony was held for the late academician on Friday, April 7, 2022 at the Everly-Wheately Funeral Home 1500 West Bradock Rd.

He was subsequently buried at the Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway Alexandria, VA. 22306 in the US State of Virginia.

Ghanaian academicians have been paying tribute to him for his contribution to the country and Africa at large.

Professor Kwasi Prempeh of Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in a Facebook post shared a picture of the late professor with the caption “RIP”.

Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako eulogized him for his contribution to the country’s democracy.

“He fought for the restoration of constitutional normalcy and the deepening of democratic consolidation! Rest Well, Prof! Rest in perfect peace!!,” he said.

Professor Ayittey who was born on October 13, 1945 is fondly remembered for his belief that Africa’s economic woes were orchestrated by corruption, military rule and colonialism.

Professor Ayittey championed the idea that “Africa is poor because she is not free.”

