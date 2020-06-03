3 hours ago

The Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that parents and guardians will not be allowed to visit their children when school finally resumes for final year Senior High School students on June 22.

According to him, the move is to ensure that children who are being protected in the various Senior High Schools from the COVID-19 are not allowed to come into contact with parents who may have contracted the virus.

His explanations come after President Akufo-Addo on Sunday eased restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

“From Monday, 15th June 2020, the decision has been taken, after engagement with the Teacher Unions, whose co-operation I salute, to reopen schools and universities to allow for final-year junior high, senior high and university students to resume classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations.

“Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June; final year senior high school (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, on 22nd June; and final-year junior high school (JHS 3) students on 29th June. JHS 3 classes will comprise a maximum of thirty (30) students; SHS classes a maximum of twenty-five (25) students; and University lectures will take place with half the class sizes,” President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.

Addressing the Press on Tuesday, the Education Minister said class sizes will also be split to ensure social distancing rules.

Religious activities will also not be allowed on any campus while the schools must also ensure that their premises are also fumigated and disinfected regularly.