1 hour ago

Fidelity Bank, one of Ghana's leading financial institutions have reportedly reached an agreement with Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko over a new sponsorship deal.

According to media reports, the official bankers of the Porcupine Warriors are set to announce their new partnership deal with the club in the coming days.

The current deal between Kotoko and Fidelity expired few months ago and there were speculations the deal was not going to be renewed.

However, Management of the Kumasi based club officially wrote to Fidelity Bank to hold talks over a new deal earlier this month.

Sources say Fidelity Bank has agreed to sign a new three-year deal with the two-time CAF Champions League winners after receiving the letter from the club's management.

The deal between the two parties is expected to be announced after the lifting of the ban on all public gathering by Government of Ghana following the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Fidelity Bank has been partnering Asante Kotoko as the club's official bankers since 2011.