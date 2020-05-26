50 minutes ago

Reports emanating from the Ghanaian media indicates that Accra Great Olympics have terminated the contract of veteran striker Emmanuel Clottey.

According to the reports, the Wonder Club have already informed the player that his services will no longer needed at the Accra based club.

This follows a recent dispute involving the player and his former employers Asante Kotoko over his transfer from Tunisian side Esperance.

Clottey is believed to have been suspended by FIFA for breach of his deal with Esperance, a situation which further saw him receiving a $1000 fine.

However, the Ghanaian Club are yet to officially communicate the cancellation of the player’s contract.

Before the start of the 2019/20 season, Clottey, 32, joined the Teshie side after months without a Club having left Kotoko without making any competitive appearance.