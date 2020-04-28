2 hours ago

English Premier League side Southampton FC are considering a summer move for Ghanaian Youth star Issah Abass, according to report.

Reports emanating from the British media this week indicate that the St. Mary's Stadium outfit have expressed interest in signing the Young attacker and could place a bid to his club Mainz 05 once the transfer window officially opens.

The budding talented forward has emerged on the radar of the Saints after an impressive loan spell at Dutch Eredivisie club FC Utrecht.

Abass is returning to his parent club, FSV Mainz 05 following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Dutch Eredivisie due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reports say Southampton have already contacted the Bundesliga club to inquire about the availability of the 21-year-old forward.

The saints were on the list of the clubs that made an attempt to sign the Ghanaian international in 2018 from Slovenian top-flight league with NK Olimpija Ljubljana where he scored 17 goals in 54 matches.

German side Mainz 05 won the race to sign the pacey attacker on a five-year deal with a transfer fee of two million euros.

During his loan stint at FC Utrecht, he scored five goals with two assists in 20 matches for the Red and Whites in all competitions.