3 hours ago

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo says the GFA has no intention of gagging the press but only wants sports journalists to tell it as it is.

The GFA on Tuesday released a statement threatening to drag persons who defame the association or the Black Stars with court action.

The FA in their press release stated that " The GFA has since kept an open mind and continue to listen and receive comments, suggestions, and ideas from well-meaning Ghanaians both home and abroad for the improvement of the team,"

"Unfortunately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team,"

"While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the destruction of the brand from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians,"

"The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same,"

Speaking to Kessben FM in an interview, Oduro Sarfo explained that the statement by the Ghana FA is not to gag journalists as being perceived.

“We are not to shut the mouths of journalists, but you should report what is true. For some time, our football was not attractive but in recent times we positioned ourselves well now more sponsorships are coming in. No company will be happy to be associated with a brand that has been tainted with so much negativity.”