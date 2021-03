2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the reporting date for first-year Senior High School Students is March 10 to 18.

According to service, rescheduling the reporting date is to provide parents and the students ample time to prepare.

Meanwhile, academic work s expected to commence on March 22.

Also, the various Senior High Schools according to the service will be breaking for mid semester from March 8 to March 11.