Multiple reports in the local Ghanaian media says that Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly decided to represent Ghana at the international level, marking a significant development for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which has been pursuing the former Chelsea star for years.

Despite representing England across various youth levels—including U16, U17, U18, U19, and U21—the GFA has remained hopeful about securing the 23-year-old's services.

Previous efforts to recruit Hudson-Odoi for the Black Stars, including an opportunity to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, were unsuccessful as he turned down the offers.

However, after numerous meetings with the President of the GFA and Ghana's head coach Otto Addo, Hudson-Odoi has finally agreed to play for the four-time African champions.

He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Hudson-Odoi, was in Ghana for holidays and was at the University of Ghana (Pentagon) with his close pal King Promise for their hall week celebrations.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi has earned three senior caps for England, but he remains eligible to play for Ghana under FIFA's eligibility rules.

His decision comes after a period of consideration and a visit to Ghana in 2021, which had initially sparked rumours of his potential switch to the Black Stars.

In the 2023/24 Premier League season, Hudson-Odoi made 29 appearances and scored eight goals, showcasing his talent and readiness to make an impact on the international stage for Ghana.