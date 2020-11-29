8 hours ago

Managing Director (MD) for Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore was appointed in March 2019

Accra Hearts of Oak have been hit with another unfortunate news as their Managing Director Frederick Moore has reportedly resigned with immediate effect.

Already news was that Moore whose contract was set to expire somewhere next year would not be offered a contract extension by the team as they club was busily looking for alternatives.

The former Managing Director has reportedly tendered his resignation letter to the top hierarchy of the club which has gladly been accepted.

Accra Hearts of Oak, appointed accounting expert, Frederick N. K. Moore, as new CEO following the departure of American, Mr Mark Noonan in March 2019.

Frederick Moore joined Hearts from AJS Consulting where he helped set up various business market platforms to support the retail industry and provided business advice to start-ups."

He had previously worked as the CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana between 2013 and 2016.

Moore has been in charge of the club for one year and eight months but there is very little to point out under his tenure except with the start of work on the Pobiman Academy Project which is progressing slowly.

Reports are that three names are early contenders for the vacant top job with Vincent Sowah Odotei, Kempes Ofosu Ware and Leslie Kuuku Bartels are in the frame for the job.