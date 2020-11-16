1 hour ago

Ghana will on Tuesday take on the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan in the AFCON 2021 qualifier in Omdurman.

In the absence of captain Andre Ayew, deputies Richard Ofori and Thomas Partey the coach has been forced to name a stand in captain.

According to reports, Jordan Ayew has been handed the responsibility of captaining the Black Stars on Tuesday.

He takes the armband from his senior brother and captain who is injured and will sit out Tuesday's game against Sudan.

His father Abedi Ayew captained the Black Stars of Ghana between 1992-1998 while his eldest son Andre Ayew also took the armband from the 2019 AFCON tournament.

Now the captaincy will fall to Jordan Ayew although briefly but its an enviable record for the Ayew family.

Meanwhile Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Ashimeru and Jeffrey Schlupp who missed the first leg have now joined the squad in Khartoum as Ghana bid to secure qualification on Tuesday.