2 hours ago

Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of the Republic Financial Holdings Limited has been named as the Oil and Gas Financial Service Provider of the Year 2019 at the Ghana Oil and Gas Award held at the Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel in December 2019.

The award is in recognition of the Bank’s support to the Oil and Gas Industry in terms of Financing, CSR and Local Content contribution in 2019.

Recognizing the award given to the Bank, the Managing Director of the Republic Bank, Mr. Farid Antar praised the contribution of the Corporate Banking Department and other related departments involved in the Oil and Gas engagement within the Bank. According to the Managing Director, the award is a testament of the significant strides Republic Bank continues to make in positioning itself as the Bank of choice for the Energy and Extractive Sector in Ghana. “Over the last five years when Republic Bank took majority stake in this Bank, we have been consistent in our support towards the Energy and Extractive Sector. This consistency is shown in our increased exposure to the Industry and related accolades received over the last five years”. Mr. Antar also added that Republic Bank Ghana is also blessed with rich skills and expertise from its parent company, Republic Financial Holdings Limited who has been a stronghold of Trinidad and Tobago’s Oil and Gas Industry over the last 100 years.

Mr. Rodney Saint Acquaye, the Head of Corporate Banking of Republic Bank has assured Customers and Partners of the Bank’s continues support towards the Energy and Extractive Sector of Ghana.

In 2017, Republic Bank then HFC Bank was recognized as the Oil and Gas Financial Institution of the Year by the Offshore Ghana Magazine, Ghana’s leading Oil and Gas Magazine. In 2019, Republic Bank Ghana was also recognized by the Sekondi Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI) for the Bank’s partnership and contribution towards the Extractive Sector.

The Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) brings together players in the Oil and Gas Industry.

The Awards recognizes achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana Oil and Gas Sector that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.

myjoyonline